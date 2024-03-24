Managing Director

Skyview Capital

Private Equity

Jeff White, managing director at Skyview Capital, forefronts the company’s M&A endeavors, leveraging extensive experience in private equity, investment banking and executive management. With pivotal roles at Merrill Lynch and Platinum Equity Holdings, he previously contributed to Platinum Equity’s multibillion-dollar global business development and M&A initiatives. At Skyview Capital, White leads the business development team, driving growth through strategic acquisitions. Recognized by prominent publications, including the Los Angeles Business Journal, his accolades include being named one of the Most Influential Private Equity Investors and winning the M&A Advisor Emerging Leader Award. Actively engaged in philanthropy, he supports organizations such as the Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles and Conservation International. An esteemed speaker and contributor, White shares insights at various forums, including the Turnaround Management Association, Association of Corporate Growth and Forbes Global CEO Conference, among others.