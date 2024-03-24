Jeremy Holland, The Riverside Company, New York City, NY. 11/19/2019 Photo by Steve Hockstein/HarvardStudio.com (Steve Hockstein/Harvard Studio.c/Steve Hockstein/Harvard Studio.c)

Managing Partner, Origination The Riverside Company Private Equity

Jeremy Holland, managing partner at The Riverside Company, leads the origination team in North America with 26 years of private equity experience in Los Angeles. Known for his dedication to others’ success, Holland transitioned to origination at Riverside in 2010, focusing on Western U.S. and Canada opportunities. He mentors professionals and supports their career progression while actively participating in conferences and events as a speaker. Riverside, a global private equity firm, targets growing businesses valued at up to $400 million, with over 1,000 investments since 1988. Holland is involved in 51 Vets, aiding military veterans in transitioning to civilian careers, especially in M&A. Notably, he recently closed investments in Green Guard Services, Primary Intelligence, LANstar, busybusy and Miracle Method, primarily sourced through local relationships in California. He holds a B.S. in finance from California State University Northridge.

