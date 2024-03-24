Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

Professional Services

Jeremy Shulman, partner at Lagerlof, LLP, specializes in litigation for banking and financial institutions. He handles a wide array of state and federal financial services litigation, emphasizing lender liability actions, loan origination and compliance with various statutes like the California Homeowner Bill of Rights and federal acts such as TILA, RESPA, RICO and FDCPA. Additionally, Shulman tackles complex commercial suits, real estate disputes and intellectual property litigation. His expertise spans all stages of litigation, including trial and appeals. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of Michigan and graduated cum laude from Boston University School of Law. Shulman is admitted to practice in California, New York and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Beyond his legal practice, he is active in philanthropy, particularly in supporting educational access through the Los Angeles Chapter of the University of Michigan Alumni Association.

