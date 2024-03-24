John G. Mavredakis

Sr. Managing Director, Head of Financial Sponsors Group Houlihan Lokey Investment Banking

John Mavredakis is a seasoned senior managing director and the global head of Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Sponsors Group. With over 35 years of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, private financings, and ESOP buyouts, he has personally closed more than 500 transactions. Prior to his current role, Mavredakis managed investment banking operations and served as President of Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. He has been actively involved in ESOP Capital Partners and is a frequent speaker on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance topics. Mavredakis holds a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the University of Denver Graduate School of Business. He has contributed significantly to the field, co-authoring a chapter in “Financial Valuation: Businesses and Business Interests” and publishing numerous articles on corporate finance.

