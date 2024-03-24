(ALISSA RANDALL)

Chief Strategic Innovation Officer and Managing Partner for the Western Region

Prager Metis

Professional Services

Joseph Rust, chief strategic innovation officer and managing partner for Prager Metis’ Western Region, brings over 35 years of accounting experience. In his role, he directs strategic focus and execution and fosters innovation within the organization. Collaborating closely with the team, Rust leads the implementation of innovative solutions to enhance client service and supports team growth. His dedication to high-value client service is evident in his strategic planning for business management clients and advocacy for royalty and profit participation clients. Leveraging decades of experience and technology, Rust has pioneered a unique process for royalty recovery, greatly benefiting clients. Beyond his professional endeavors, he actively engages in community service as a board member of the Alzheimer’s chapter, Association California Southland. He not only serves on the board but also contributes to fundraising efforts and participates in events such as the Alzheimer’s Beach City Walk.

