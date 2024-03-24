Partner

Certuity

Asset/Investment Management

Kara Boccella, a seasoned wealth manager with a 30-year career, oversees $900M in client assets with a retention rate above 99%. Recognized by Forbes and the Los Angeles Business Journal, she’s esteemed for her expertise and integrity. She extends her services pro bono to widows and widowers, offering both financial and personal guidance. Boccella has been actively involved as a member and contributor to the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation (SMMEF) in support of her local public/private elementary, middle and high schools. In the past several years, she has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the annual Franklin Elementary School Carnival raising $200k and volunteered as a referee for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO). Boccella’s holistic approach to wealth management includes investment, tax, estate planning, insurance and charitable giving, tailored to each client’s needs.