Karen Millerd Miles

Managing Director Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Karen Miles is a managing director at Huron Consulting Group Inc., leading the firm’s valuation practice within the business advisory practice. With over 30 years of experience, she specializes in valuations for various purposes, including transactions, fairness opinions and tax valuations. Previously at Houlihan Lokey and a Big Four accounting firm, Miles has been a guest lecturer in the M&A program at UCLA and has contributed to industry publications. She is a CPA with an ABV credential, holding degrees from the University of Southern California and UCLA Anderson School of Management. Since joining Huron in 2022, Miles has expanded the firm’s valuation practice, adding services like fairness opinions and complex tax and financial reporting. Recent notable assignments include fund-to-fund fairness opinions in healthcare, de-SPAC opinions in transportation, cryptocurrency valuation and financial advisory in a large retail restructuring.

