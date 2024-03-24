Chair & President Clifford Swan Investment Counselors Asset/Investment Management

In 2020, Kathleen Gilmore assumed the roles of chair and president at Clifford Swan Investment Counselors, which she initially joined in 2002. Established in 1915, Clifford Swan, an independent Pasadena-based wealth management firm, offers tailored portfolio management and personalized wealth strategies for clients’ lifelong goals. As president, Gilmore supervises investment counseling services for individuals, families and nonprofits. As a Certified Financial Planner(tm), she helps clients create a sound structure for stewardship over their assets, in addition to the investment portfolio at the core of that structure. During the pandemic, Gilmore adeptly led the firm through remote work transitions, new hires, technology upgrades and service expansions, positioning it for ongoing success. Active in the Pasadena community, she volunteers for local nonprofits and serves on various committees, including the Pasadena Community Foundation’s Professional Advisors Committee and USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology’s Board of Councilors.

