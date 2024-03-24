Marissa Arielle Lepor

Director & Head of Beauty and Personal Care The Sage Group Investment Banking

Marissa Lepor, director and head of beauty & personal care at The Sage Group, brings an entrepreneurial approach to investment banking. Raised in Los Angeles, she garnered diverse experiences, including internships with notable figures like Gillian Zuker and Joyce Azria. With a B.A. in economics from Columbia University, Lepor joined Sage, specializing in mergers & acquisitions for consumer brands. Her notable deals, such as Frankies Bikinis to Victoria’s Secret, reflect her impact on the industry. Recognized for her expertise, Lepor contributes to publications like Vogue Business and fosters female founders through initiatives like the Female Founder Awards. Co-founding LAdies in Finance, she supports women in male-dominated sectors. Outside finance, Lepor co-founded The Pink Pig, an award-winning tequila celebrating women’s empowerment. Actively engaged in community organizations like LACMA and the Holocaust Museum, she mentors students through Ready to Succeed.

