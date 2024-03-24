(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin Professional Services

Marissa Román Griffith is a distinguished partner at Akin’s Los Angeles office, recognized as a trailblazer and influencer in media and entertainment law. Over the past year, she has overseen significant transactions for top-tier clients such as Comerica Bank, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., Media Rights Capital (MRC), JPMorgan Chase and Anonymous Content, involving multimillion-dollar credit facilities and financing agreements for various film and television projects. Román Griffith’s leadership extends beyond her legal practice, actively contributing to diversity initiatives and mentoring programs within Akin’s Los Angeles office. She’s a trustee of the Mexican American Bar Foundation and advisory board member of Female Executives in Media & Entertainment. Her expertise is recognized by industry publications and legal organizations, and she is consistently named among the field’s leading lawyers by Variety and Euromoney’s Expert Guides.