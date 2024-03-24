Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

Professional Services

Mark Flewelling, a partner at Lagerlof, LLP, brings over 40 years of expertise in litigation and appellate law, particularly in banking and financial institutions. He has represented clients in various litigation matters, including real property purchases, investment fraud, import/export transactions and partnership disputes. Flewelling’s banking practice encompasses consumer class actions, lender liability disputes and commercial lending matters. His notable achievements include precedent-setting decisions, such as establishing national banks’ jurisdictional citizenship. He is renowned for his work ethic, customer engagement and professional demeanor, going above and beyond for clients and organizations. Flewelling, an Occidental College and USC Gould School of Law graduate, is deeply involved in community service, having served as mayor, councilman and trustee on school boards. His significant cases range from class actions against national banks to successful defenses in importer disputes, showcasing his litigation prowess and dedication to client success.