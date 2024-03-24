Mark Steven Demos

Partner

Crowe LLP

Professional Services

Mark Demos started his career at Crowe LLP in Michigan after graduating from Michigan State University. Crowe, a top public accounting firm nationally, specializes in financial services and consistently ranks among Forbes’ Top 100 Best Companies to Work For and Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work. Demos spearheaded Crowe’s expansion in New Jersey and Los Angeles, where he’s currently the audit lead for three Southern California offices. In 2020, he became Crowe’s managing partner for Los Angeles, overseeing office expansions in Woodland Hills and Downtown L.A., and expanding to Sacramento, San Jose and San Francisco. He specializes in audit and consulting services for financial institutions, focusing on banks, credit unions and specialty lenders ranging from $600 million to over $10 billion in assets. Demos is an active member of professional associations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs, and contributes to industry conferences and publications.