Mark Udis, partner at Certuity, specializes in serving individuals and families with significant financial resources, particularly in the family office practice. With a client base including technology entrepreneurs, professional athletes and prominent families, he offers tailored financial strategies and access to institutional alternative investments. Recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor three years in a row and listed on Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, Udis prioritizes communication and portfolio resilience amidst market volatility. He opened Certuity’s Manhattan Beach office in 2019, expanding the company’s reach in Los Angeles. Additionally, Udis is deeply engaged in his community, serving on the board of directors of Team IMPACT Los Angeles Advisory Board, which is an organization that tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with college athletic teams.

