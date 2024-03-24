Managing Partner

Century Park Capital Partners

Private Equity

Martin Sarafa, a founding member of Century Park Capital Partners since 2000, leads investment activities, specializing in leveraged recapitalizations and buyouts. He serves on the investment committee and holds board positions at Accelalpha, MCCi and NCP Coatings. Previously at Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, Sarafa managed private equity investments and advised on mergers, acquisitions and financings. At Century Park he led over 70 acquisitions, notably GovBuilt by MCCi and the merger-forming Nova Advisory. Sarafa orchestrated NCP Coatings’ acquisition, the firm’s third platform in specialty chemicals. He facilitated Accelalpha’s expansion and orchestrated successful exits, notably The Mochi Ice Cream Company. Sarafa champions sector focus on consumer products, IP-driven manufacturing and technical business services, recruiting industry leaders to the executive council. The firm acts as a value-added partner to its holdings, providing more than financial support including operational assistance, sales and marketing buildouts.