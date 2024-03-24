Senior Vice President U.S. Bank Commercial Banking

Mastaneh Masghati has 30 years of experience in the banking industry. During her career, she has led several teams including IT, product management and global treasury management sales. Masghati is considered a strong and effective leader within her industry. Most recently she led a team of banking individuals to transition over 5,000 commercial clients from Union Bank to U.S. Bank due to the U.S. Bank acquisition. Currently, in her new role, Masghati leads a team of global treasury management sales individuals for Global General Industries services at U.S. Bank. She is an advocate for saving lives and works with Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer. She is also involved in many charitable initiatives, such as March of Dimes, Make a Wish Foundation and Families Forward, to name a few.

