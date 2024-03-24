Managing Director

BofA Securities

Bank of America

Investment Banking

Maz Yafeh, managing director at Bank of America’s Investment Banking group, heads Bank of America (BofA) Securities’ Los Angeles Investment Banking office and West Coast Emerging Growth & Regional Coverage group. With over 20 years in investment banking, he leads a team of 30 bankers advising emerging growth and mid-cap clients across various industries in Los Angeles. Under his leadership, BofA has become the largest bulge-bracket bank in L.A. with over 50 investment bankers covering diverse sectors. Yafeh’s expertise spans $80 billion in M&A transactions, IPOs, private equity raises and syndicated debt financings for public and private firms. As the longest-serving member of the EGRC, he oversees a team of over 200 bankers nationwide, representing one of BofA’s fastest-growing areas. Yafeh’s team serves clients in industrials, consumer & retail, technology, media & entertainment, business services and healthcare.

