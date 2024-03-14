Managing Partner Drake Star Investment Banking

Michael Metzger, a managing partner at Drake Star Partners, oversees a team of 100 professionals spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. With over 25 years of expertise in M&A, financing and corporate development within the internet and tech sectors, he has facilitated 17 successful transactions since joining Drake Star in 2018. Renowned as a global thought leader in digital media and gaming, Metzger’s notable deals include Echtra Games’ sale to Zynga and Spiketrap’s acquisition by Reddit. He holds five patents in communications and chairs the German American Business Association in Southern California (GABA). Before his tenure at Drake Star, he served as a senior investment banker at Houlihan Lokey, principal at MESA Global and co-founder of Covert & Co. Metzger held management roles at AT&T, IBM and Mindspeed and earned an MBA from UCLA and an MSEE from the University of Ulm, Germany.

