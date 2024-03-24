Founder, Chairman & CEO

Sitrick And Company

Professional Services

For over 30 years, Michael Sitrick has been a prominent figure in strategic communications for global banking and finance sectors. Renowned for crisis management expertise, his firm excels in company launches, public offerings, growth initiatives and reputation restoration. His interventions have salvaged thousands of jobs and prevented corporate collapses, earning accolades such as a private equity executive’s acknowledgment of saving their billion-dollar company. Among Sitrick’s extensive client roster are Oaktree Capital, Guggenheim Partners and PIMCO, spanning diverse industries and geographies. His accomplishments have garnered extensive media coverage, lauding him as a pioneer in bankruptcy communications and strategic public relations. Sitrick’s firm, Sitrick And Company, has served over 2,000 clients, including municipalities, celebrities and financial institutions. Noteworthy is his commitment to pro bono work, supporting causes like Pediatric AIDS and the International Organization of Women Judges, an organization advocating for prison reform.

