EVP, California Region Manager

Israel Discount Bank (IDB Bank)

Commercial Banking

Michal Miron is the executive vice president and California region manager at IDB Bank, a New York based private and commercial bank. She joined IDB in February 2023 from Bank Leumi, where she served as the West Coast market president. At IDB, Miron oversees West Coast operations, leading a team of over 30 banking professionals in commercial real estate, healthcare banking and private banking. During her tenure, she has driven substantial growth, increasing the regional portfolio by 10% in loans and 12% in deposits within the first year. Miron navigated the 2023 banking crisis, maintaining the bank’s book of business and securing over $100 million in new client deposits. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from Bar Ilan University, Israel and completed the Harvard Business School Women Leadership Forum. An active community leader, she volunteers for Kid Save.