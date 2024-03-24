Private Wealth Advisor Strategic View Advisors Professional Services

Mollie Kaiser, an accomplished financial advisor at Strategic View Advisors, contributes invaluable guidance to clients and actively participates in key committees, including financial planning and investment. With a background in Bernstein Global Wealth Management and Credit Suisse, she brings extensive expertise in advising, planning and investment management. Holding an MBA from Pepperdine University and Series 7 and 63 licenses, Kaiser maintains prestigious designations such as Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®) and Certified Financial Planner(tm) Certification. Transitioning from social services to finance, her passion for helping others shines through. Kaiser actively engages with professional associations like the Financial Planning Association and contributes significantly to the South Bay Estate Planning Council. Currently, she sits on the philanthropic committee of Strategic View Advisors (“SVA CARES”), where she collaborates with the team on ways to give back to the local community.

