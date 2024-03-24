(Grace Goodale)

President & CEO

First Pacific Bank Commercial Banking

Nathan Rogge serves as president and CEO of First Pacific Bank, leveraging 32 years of industry experience to rejuvenate the institution. Within two years, he revitalized operations, expanded the branch network and refocused on small- and medium-sized businesses in Southern California. Notable achievements include merging Friendly Hills Bank Payroll with Payroll Ready and rebranding to First Pacific Bank, raising over $17 million in capital amidst market challenges. His leadership history includes growing Bank of Southern California through acquisitions and expanding from $38 million to $1.7 billion in assets. Rogge’s career began at Wells Fargo Bank, followed by roles at regional banks like First National Bank of San Diego and First Republic Bank. Recognized as one of Southern California’s youngest bank CEOs, he received the CEO of the Year Award from the San Diego Business Journal and was named Most Admired CEO.