Managing Director

Accenture

Private Equity

Neto Alexander, a seasoned senior advisor, specializes in driving corporate and private equity clients through complex growth and margin improvement initiatives, particularly in tech sectors. Notably, he led a $2B tech services giant through a transformative overhaul, yielding $180M in margin improvements. He bolstered EBITDA margins by 10% for a B2B services firm and orchestrated an $80M cost reduction for a $2B payments tech company. Alexander’s expertise extends to post-merger integrations, securing over $150M in synergies for e-commerce businesses and $100M in benefits for HR tech mergers. Additionally, his collaboration with a $700M UCaaS provider yielded $75M in shared services benefits. Beyond his professional pursuits, Alexander is driven by a deep-seated commitment to leave a lasting, meaningful impact on society, and this passion finds its expression in his volunteer work with Cycle for Survival.

