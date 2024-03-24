(Sanli Pastore & Hill)

President & Founder

Sanli Pastore & Hill, Inc.

Professional Services

Sanli Pastore & Hill, led by president and founder Nevin Sanli, boasts extensive expertise in financial institution valuation, spanning local banks to international giants. Their services encompass fairness opinions for M&A, financial advisory consulting, expert witness services for commercial litigation and valuations for tax and financial reporting compliance. Noteworthy clients include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and AIG, among others, across banks, financial institutions, insurance, financial services and fintech sectors. With over 35 years in the industry, Sanli, an accredited senior appraiser, has valued over 2,000 businesses. He is an active member of business organizations and emphasizes fostering solid business relationships. Sanli’s professional credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in honors economics, ASA accreditation and active involvement in continuing education, speaking engagements and expert witness testimony in over 60 trials and 200 depositions since 1992.