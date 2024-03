Managing Director

CriticalPoint

Investment Banking

Nick Cipiti commenced his finance career at Deloitte in New York City, focusing on health plan and financial services clients, notably EmblemHealth. Later, he joined DH Capital, where he specialized in Internet infrastructure, telecommunications and SaaS sectors, advising on over $10 billion in transactions, including Ascenty’s $2.0B sale to Digital Realty Trust, Vantage Data Centers’ sale to Digital Bridge and Sungard Availability Services’ $1.2B restructuring. Cipiti joined CriticalPoint in 2020, enhancing its technology and communications capabilities and expanding into consumer products and business services sectors. He facilitated several significant transactions such as Vazata’s division sale, AvSight’s acquisition by Arcadea Group and Infinity X1’s recapitalization with Main Street Capital. Cipiti was promoted to managing director, and consistent across his experience at both DH Capital and CriticalPoint is a history of representing family- and founder-owned businesses who are seeking institutional investors or going through an M&A transaction for the first time.