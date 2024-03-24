(Spiderbox)

Partner Kirkland & Ellis LLP Professional Services

Nisha Kanchanapoomi, a corporate partner at Kirkland & Ellis, is an essential figure in the firm’s Los Angeles corporate debt finance practice group. Her diverse practice encompasses representing private equity funds, hedge funds and corporate borrowers in complex transactions. Notable clients include Ares Management, Brentwood Associates and Fortress Investment Group, among others. Kanchanapoomi’s expertise is evident in her involvement in over $10.4 billion worth of financings in the past 18 months alone. She played a pivotal role in Bed Bath & Beyond’s turnaround, securing critical financing and navigating a challenging bankruptcy process. Additionally, she facilitated significant transactions for companies like Envision Healthcare and the Neiman Marcus Group. Beyond her client work, Kanchanapoomi contributes to Kirkland & Ellis through leadership roles in recruiting, diversity and inclusion initiatives. She mentors junior lawyers and advocates for fair representation and professional development.

