Nishita Cummings, managing partner and co-head of Kayne Anderson Growth Capital at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., has advanced from associate to co-head of growth equity strategy and joined Kayne’s Board of Directors during her tenure of 15-plus years. She played a pivotal role in 50 platform investments and 27 exits totaling over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Cummings spearheaded The Women’s Technology Circle Initiative in 2022, fostering collaboration among leading women in fast-growing tech firms. Under her leadership, Kayne launched a Growth Credit strategy in 2022, providing flexible capital solutions to tech companies. Some notable investments include FreightVerify and Knotch. She has overseen 17 realizations since 2020, including Circle Cardiovascular Imaging and Riviera Partners. She serves as a board director for the Cayton Children’s Museum and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and CoachArt, enhancing the community’s well-being.