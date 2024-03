Patrick S. Brown

Partner

Patrick Brown, managing partner of Sullivan & Cromwell’s Los Angeles office, brings over 25 years of experience advising on corporate matters globally. His expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance and securities advice across diverse industries. Recently, Brown facilitated PacWest’s merger with Banc of California resulting in a combined entity under Banc of California’s name, with $36 billion in assets and operations in California, Colorado and North Carolina. He orchestrated the negotiation of an all-stock merger of equals between PacWest Bancorp and Banc of California, accompanied by a $400 million equity raise involving Warburg Pincus LLC and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Brown’s portfolio extends to advising prominent clients like Oaktree Capital Management and AT&T. He led Sullivan & Cromwell’s team in Jacobs Solutions’ $500 million sustainability-linked senior notes offering in 2033.