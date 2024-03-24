CEO & Founder

Parkview Financial Lending

Paul Rahimian, CEO and founder of Parkview Financial, oversees a national debt fund specializing in construction financing for ground-up real estate development projects. Since its inception in 2015, the firm has facilitated over $4 billion in financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use projects across the United States with loan sizes ranging from $5 million to $200 million. With a hands-on approach, Rahimian has revolutionized loan origination and servicing integration, earning recognition as an industry pioneer. Prior to founding Parkview, he completed over $350 million in commercial and residential projects as a third-generation real estate developer and general contractor. Parkview’s exponential growth and reputation as a leading private construction lender stems from its ability to provide swift and innovative financing solutions. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Las Vegas, Parkview’s experienced team ensures flexibility and creativity even in the most challenging projects.

