Peter J. Boyle

Peter Boyle, chief executive officer of Clifford Swan Investment Counselors since 2020, brings extensive expertise, serving as chief investment officer since 2010 and president since 2001. With a background in tax and estate planning, he enhances client and counselor support. Prior to Clifford Swan, he was a senior trust officer at Security Pacific National Bank. Established in 1915, Clifford Swan offers customized wealth management solutions. Boyle adeptly led the firm through pandemic challenges, fostering remote work transitions and expanding services. As a respected figure, he contributes to industry standards as a board member of the Investment Adviser Association and is affiliated with the CFA Society of Los Angeles. Actively engaged in his community, Boyle serves with the Tournament of Roses Association, Pasadena Rotary Club and is a board member of the Pasadena Police & Fire Pension and St. Francis High School.