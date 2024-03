EVP & Head of Middle Market Banking

Umpqua Bank

Commercial Banking

Richard Cabrera serves as executive vice president and head of middle market banking at Umpqua Bank, a top-30 U.S. bank. Responsible for mid-size company banking across eight states, he leads asset-based lending, debt capital markets and corporate banking. Joining in 2016, he expanded Umpqua’s Middle Market Banking division from 30 to 350 bankers, focusing on relationship-driven banking. Cabrera’s passion lies in helping clients achieve financial goals, especially in Southern California, where he inspires young Latinos to consider banking careers. His team excels in deals across sectors like entertainment, technology and healthcare, enhancing client relationships and business growth. Cabrera’s insights on business strategy have been featured in prominent publications like CNN and MarketWatch. Previously, he held senior roles at California Bank & Trust and Bank of America, graduating from San Diego State University with a B.S. in business administration.