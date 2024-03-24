SVP, Senior Managing Director

Northern Trust Asset

Investment Management

Roger Recupero, managing director of the Century City Wealth Management team, specializes in assisting high-net-worth individuals and their families in achieving financial goals through comprehensive wealth planning and investment strategies. Holding both the Certified Financial Planner(tm) (CFP®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designation issued by the Investment Management Consultants Association, he serves a diverse clientele, including foundations, entrepreneurs and corporations. Affiliated with the Financial Planning Association and the Los Angeles Estate Planning Council, Recupero is committed to professional excellence and staying abreast of industry trends. He is an alumnus of Class 46 of the Riordan Leadership Institute, a program of the Los Angeles Junior Chamber of Commerce that focuses on service to Los Angeles-based nonprofits. Recupero served as the national co-chair of the Northern Trust United Way Campaign, which raised over $3.8M for United Way chapters across America.