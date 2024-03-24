Shot for Mesa West (Edward Carreon)

Co-Chief Executive Officer Mesa West Capital Private Equity

Ronnie Gul, principal at Mesa West Capital, became co-CEO in 2023 with Raphael Fishbach, managing $9 billion in loans. He led Mesa West to prominence as a top debt fund manager, expanding its reach nationwide. With roots at UCLA, Gul rose from a summer intern to principal shaping Mesa West’s origination strategy. The firm’s $27 billion in transactions underscore its impact on commercial real estate debt. Mesa West’s conservative approach focuses on high-quality loans, ensuring resilience through economic cycles. Gul’s leadership diversified Mesa West’s sponsor base, enhancing resilience amid market shifts. Leveraging its robust balance sheet, Mesa West seizes opportunities in the lending market. His prior experience spans media development and real estate management. Gul holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.A. in economics with Phi Beta Kappa honors and is actively involved in UCLA’s Ziman Real Estate Alumni Group.

