Partner

Proskauer Rose LLP

Professional Services

Sandra Lee Montgomery is a prominent figure in private capital, excelling in the banking and finance sector, with a track record of closing over $5.5 billion in transactions in 2023. Her expertise spans complex finance structures for alternative lenders, involving cross-border transactions across various countries. Recognized by industry publications and organizations, Montgomery has been featured in esteemed lists such as Best Lawyers in America. As a thought leader, she authors chapters for notable publications like The International Comparative Legal Guide to Lending & Secured Finance and is a regular speaker at finance conferences nationwide. Noteworthy recent engagements include moderating panels at prestigious events such as the Markets Group Private Equity San Francisco Forum and LPGP Connect’s Women in Private Debt Conference. Montgomery’s recent advisory work includes transactions for MidCap Financial Trust, Apollo and Ares Capital Corporation.