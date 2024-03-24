(JOSHUA MONESSON)

Technology & Green Economy

Industry Executive

Global Commercial Banking

Bank of America

Commercial Banking

Scott Olmsted heads Bank of America’s National Technology Industry and Green Economy Executive within Global Commercial Banking. Since 2013, he has led industry strategies for advising technology and green economy companies nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, he oversees over 50 bankers, achieving record revenue and tripling the portfolio in four years. His team supports companies advancing clean solutions as part of a $1 trillion environmental business initiative. Olmsted expanded the team across tech hub cities, doubling client numbers. In Los Angeles, they assist local tech giants in various industries, offering capital raising, cash management and risk management services. Previously, Olmsted led Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Technology Media & Entertainment Group and worked at The Walt Disney Company’s Imagineering Group. Actively involved in the community, he chaired the American Red Cross and contributed to various organizations.