Sheryl Cefali

Sherry Cefali, managing director at Duff & Phelps Opinions Practice of Kroll, LLC, brings over 30 years of experience advising companies and boards on fairness opinions, solvency opinions and valuations. She chairs the compensation committee and serves on various committees at RF Industries. Notable engagements include providing opinions for Blackstone funds, WP Carey, Ecovyst and Genstar Capital’s portfolio company, Sonny’s Car Wash. Cefali has significant experience in REIT roll-up and REIT internalization transactions. She rendered fairness opinions in the three largest U.S. REIT IPO transactions in history, including Paramount Group, Douglas Emmett and Invitation Homes, and authored the articles “REIT Roll-up Transactions: How Much is Your Manager Worth?” and “Management Company Values in REIT Roll-ups.” Cefali sits on Nareit’s Dividends Through Diversity and Inclusion Initiative Steering Committee and co-founded the Women’s Leadership Council.