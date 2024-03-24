Managing Principal & Founder

Shlomi Ronen, managing principal and founder of Dekel Capital, spearheads JV Equity, Capital Advisory and Correspondent Lending platforms. With over 20 years in real estate, he has shaped the commercial landscape. Dekel caters to elite commercial real estate stakeholders with tailored solutions. Ronen’s deep market ties ensure top-tier financing solutions, having facilitated $10+ billion in financing over two decades. In 2023, he launched Dekel Correspondent Lending (DCL), offering balance sheet and CMBS loans. Recent transactions include financing for multifamily developments and office buildings. As managing principal of Dekel Strategic Investors (DSI), Ronen fills equity investment gaps, particularly in senior housing. Under his leadership, DSI has developed cutting-edge senior living facilities. Ronen champions philanthropy, supporting local causes and charities. Additionally, he serves as an adjunct professor at USC teaching a graduate-level course on Real Estate Capital Markets in the Master of Real Estate Program.

