Partner-in- Charge

Alternative Investment Services

Weaver Professional Services

Sindhu Rajesh, CPA, CFE, partner-in-charge at Alternative Investment Services, boasts over 20 years of audit, review and compilation experience, specializing in serving the alternative investment funds sector. Having spent 15 years at Rothstein Kass (now KPMG), she catered to venture funds, private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds, along with private foundations, trusts, technology, entertainment and manufacturing clients. Rajesh is a sought-after speaker, addressing topics such as due diligence for fund managers, real estate structures, valuation and accounting updates. She is affiliated with esteemed professional organizations including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, California Society of CPAs, and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Rajesh holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a focus on accounting and auditing from Bombay University, India. Her specialties encompass audit services for various investment funds and comprehensive advisory on organizational, accounting, and operational matters within the financial services industry.

