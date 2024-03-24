Managing Director

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Wealth Advisors Asset

Investment Management

Spuds Powell, a Cornell University graduate in industrial and labor relations, rose to prominence as Barron’s Magazine’s Top Independent Financial Advisor. He joined Kayne Anderson Rudnick (KAR) in 2004 after roles at Franklin Templeton Funds and Financial Engines. As a managing director at KAR, Powell leads a six-person team managing over $2.5 billion in client assets. Ranked in Barron’s Top 100 Independent Advisors for 11 consecutive years, he was inducted into Barron’s Hall of Fame in 2022 and listed on Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Powell is renowned for his defensive investment strategy, prioritizing client education and trust. He offers “Investing 101” advice to clients’ children and supports various charities in Los Angeles. Powell’s approach emphasizes tailored investment strategies aligned with client goals, navigating market turbulence while prioritizing client confidence and financial literacy for future generations.

