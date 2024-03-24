SVP, Managing Director

As Northern Trust’s market leader in Pasadena, Stephen Miyabe is responsible for the firm’s investment management, trust, estate and private banking business. He joined Northern Trust in 2019 as West Region Practice Lead for Estate Settlement Services where he and his team assisted clients with their estate planning and trust administration needs. His expertise in building and leading a team of highly qualified professionals is known and respected throughout the community. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Miyabe devoted much of his career as a trust and estates attorney and represented ultra-high-net-worth clients with their estate planning and administration. He has been a featured speaker at events and symposiums on various topics related to estate settlement, trust administration, tax/estate planning and business succession.