Steve Moon, a managing director at Kroll Securities for 24 years, serves as deputy head of mergers and acquisitions for the Americas and co-head of the Aerospace, Defense and Government Mergers & Acquisitions Group. With over 25 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience, he specializes in diverse financial transactions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and recapitalizations. Moon’s recent notable transactions include advising on the sale of Magnetic Component Engineering to Dexter Magnetic Holdings, the divestiture of SGL Carbon’s Gardena Division to TexTech Industries and the recapitalization of Turbo Wholesale Tires with Kingswood Capital Management. He has facilitated deals in various industries, such as aerospace, defense and manufacturing. Moon is actively involved in professional organizations and serves on the board of directors for ACG Los Angeles. Additionally, he supports TASSEL, a nonprofit organization aiding rural Cambodians through English education.

