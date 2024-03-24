(Sanli Pastore & Hill)

CEO & Founder

Sanli Pastore & Hill, Inc.

Professional Services

Sanli Pastore & Hill possesses extensive experience in financial institution valuation, offering services such as fairness opinions for mergers, financial advisory consulting, expert witness services and valuations for tax and financial reporting compliance. Their client portfolio includes prominent names in the banking, financial institutions, insurance, financial services and fintech sectors such as Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, AIG and Fidelity Mortgage Lenders. Thomas Pastore, CEO and co-founder, brings over 35 years of financial consulting expertise, specializing in intellectual property valuation, damages analyses, acquisitions and litigation consulting. His credentials include accreditation as a Senior Appraiser, Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Management Accountant. Pastore is an active participant as both an instructor and student in continuing education classes on advanced topics of business valuation, taxation, eminent domain and redevelopment. He is an official instructor for the California Redevelopment Association and SP&H’s Goodwill Loss Valuation Workshops.

