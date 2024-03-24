(James Bernal)

Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Asset/Investment Management

Tyrone Dinneen, a University of Idaho graduate in public communications, embarked on a career journey that blends purpose and financial expertise. With 11 years at After-School All-Stars, he fueled the program’s growth from four to over 60 schools, focusing on bridging the opportunity gap for low-income students. Transitioning to the Department of Water and Power for economic stability, he missed the fulfillment of helping others. Joining Northwestern Mutual, Dinneen aimed to extend financial planning to nonprofit professionals, later expanding to business owners and tech professionals. As a mentor and leader at Northwestern Mutual, his team has grown to seven professionals delivering top-tier service. Dinneen’s commitment extends to serving on the board for TEACH Public Schools and remaining active in After- School All-Stars, Los Angeles, advocating for children’s education and empowerment. His dedication blends meaningful work with economic opportunity, enriching both clients and communities alike.