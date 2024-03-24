(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin Professional Services

Vanessa Roman is a prominent figure in Akin’s entertainment team and the corporate entertainment domain, earning recognition for her leadership and expertise. She’s renowned for advising esteemed clients like Comerica Bank, MUFG Bank Ltd., East West Bank and Bank of America on financing for various film and television projects. Notable deals include MUFG Bank Ltd.’s involvement in loans exceeding $40 million for films like “Black Flies” and “Thug” and Bank of America’s $100 million credit facility with Electric Entertainment. Roman has also represented East West Bank in financing Hollywood hits like “Mothers’ Instinct” and “Hellboy: The Crooked Man.” Beyond her professional engagements, she contributes pro bono to organizations like the American Film Institute and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Roman’s accomplishments have earned her prestigious acknowledgments, such as Variety’s “Legal Impact Report” and Euromoney Expert Guides’ “Rising Stars.”

