W. Henry Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Commercial Banking

Henry Walker, who joined Farmers & Merchants (F&M) Bank in 1983 as a teller, now serves as its chief executive officer. Under his leadership, F&M instituted new programs to include regional managers who oversee the health and viability of their assigned branches and the Client Service Concierge program, ensuring top-notch customer service. With his guidance, F&M integrates technology for a client-centric approach. In 2008, Walker succeeded his father, expanding F&M into a regional bank with $12 billion in assets and 27 offices from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, ranking among the top U.S. banks. Rooted in hard work and service, he believes in giving back to communities. Actively engaged, Walker serves on multiple boards including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, Orange County Bar Foundation, Orange County’s Pacific Symphony and the Long Beach Symphony and participates in YPO and the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.