CLIENTS 2021 (Kristy Ambrogio @ Forever Captur)

Founder & CEO

Paramount Property Tax Appeal

Professional Services

Wes Nichols leverages over a decade of experience in business development, commercial real estate and property tax reduction. His dedicated work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit have driven significant growth in his career and company. Paramount Property Tax Appeal, founded by Nichols, has expanded from two to 12 employees in five years, serving clients across California, Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada. Handling over 10,000 appeals and saving taxpayers more than half a billion dollars to date, his firm offers comprehensive property tax solutions. Before founding his company, Nichols excelled as vice president of loan origination at Johnson Capital and as a residential mortgage broker at Paramount Mortgage. His range of work experience also includes business development at FoxSports.com and in the ESPN programming department. Nichols holds a Bachelor of Science in business and sports communication from Indiana University.