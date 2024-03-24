Shareholder Buchalter

Professional Service

William Schoenholz boasts extensive experience in intricate domestic and international financing transactions, representing diverse entities like banks, commercial finance companies, funds and institutional investors. His expertise encompasses structuring and negotiating various financing arrangements, including acquisition financing, bridge financing and working capital financing. With a focus on multi-facility secured credit arrangements involving cross-border elements, Schoenholz also excels in syndicated and club loan transactions and inter-creditor arrangements. He has been recognized annually by Chambers USA since 2009 and rated AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubbell. He actively supports numerous nonprofit organizations and charities, participating in golf tournaments. Schoenholz’s notable representations include Snak Club’s investment by Insignia Capital, syndicated credit facilities, club tender-offer financing, international subsidiary acquisitions, intercreditor agreements, forbearance arrangements and foreclosures sales under Article 9 of UCC. He served as counsel for Bank of the West in the upsizing of Duckhorn credit facilities.

