Varnish Software Appoints Fredrik Borg as New CEO to Spearhead Business Expansion

Los Angeles based Varnish Software, a leader in caching, streaming and content delivery software solutions, has announced the appointment of Fredrik Borg as its new Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Borg will build upon Varnish Software’s latest achievements while driving continued expansion across the global content delivery market. The new appointment underscores Borg’s remarkable accomplishments and expertise leading operations across the telecom industry, where he has driven significant growth and innovation for more than 15 years.

Notably, at the large Nordic telecom infrastructure provider, Global Connect, Borg led a pivotal scale up effort. Guiding a team of more than 550 professionals over four years, he tripled revenues, quadrupled earnings, and spearheaded one of the top five largest total infrastructure projects in the Nordics. He was also instrumental at the multinational telecom firm, Telenor, where he led its multi-million-dollar operations for mobile networks, broadband and TV. As CEO, Borg succeeds Lars Larsson, who led Varnish Software for over 10 years and transformed the company from a project at Redpill Linpro, founded on a strong open-source community, to a globally utilized enterprise software platform relied upon by countless top brands. Today, Varnish’s customers include Hulu, Emirates, Tesla, Sky, Migros, CBC, Future and many more.

“I am very excited to join Varnish Software and am deeply impressed with what Lars and the team have achieved so far,” said Borg. “Given the unique position that Varnish fills as a leader in caching and content delivery, I am convinced we will continue to grow the business profitably. More importantly, we will continue to focus on listening closely to our customers and evolving to meet their diverse needs.”

“I am thrilled to see Fredrik joining Varnish Software and believe he is the ideal choice to take the company forward,” commented Larsson. “Under his leadership, Varnish is set to become a leader in the emerging content delivery and edge compute sector.”

Fredrik Borg will collaborate closely with Larsson, who will transition to a new role with Varnish Software focused on customer acquisition and strategic partnerships, vital for its ongoing expansion. Larsson will also be pivotal in new ventures anticipated to launch in 2024 that will innovate and help transform content delivery.

Varnish Software’s caching and content delivery solutions combine open-source flexibility with robust enterprise capabilities to help organizations of all sizes and across industries deliver web and streaming content. Its growing portfolio of products include Varnish Enterprise 6, Varnish Controller and the new Varnish Traffic Router, which provide unbeatable content delivery and resilience at scale.

In 2023, Varnish Software made headlines by setting a new world record for content delivery speed, performance and efficiency.