Vermont Slauson EDC Launches Transformative Entrepreneurship Startup Academy

Experts from USC’s Dornsife College of Letters and Arts are aiding in the curriculum for the Entrepreneurship Startup Academy.

An eight-week virtual workshop curriculum will aid underserved entrepreneurs in collaboration with USC and support from Verizon and PNC Bank.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC), a leading community-based non-profit organization that advocates and provides resources for residents of South Los Angeles and beyond, has announced the launch of TESA (Transformative Entrepreneurship Startup Academy).

TESA is a proprietary and innovative curriculum that is designed for underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners in mind. TESA provides access to quality education and transformative ways to thinking and approaching challenges, building a new era of entrepreneurship. Recognizing the importance of fostering entrepreneurship within marginalized communities, this ground-breaking curriculum is designed to holistically equip workshop participants with the mindset, knowledge, skills, and resources needed to start, sustain, and thrive in the competitive business world.

Quentin Strode, president and CEO of VSEDC said, “We are thrilled to launch TESA and impact the South L.A.’s business community. This eight week virtual workshop is truly transforming as underserved entrepreneurs will embark on a transformative journey that will turn their aspirations into tangible realities. In addition to enhancing their business know-hows, entrepreneurs will further benefit from our partnership with University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Letters and Arts as expert instructors and industry professionals will share real world insights and practical advice. Connecting with such mentors will provide further guidance and support to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. A sincere acknowledgement also goes to Verizon and PNC Bank for their support in underwriting the workshop.”

Kecia Washington, board chair for VSEDC added, “Entrepreneurs in historically overlooked communities have unique challenges that often become its own obstacles. We are proud to provide TESA to help overcome them and enhance their opportunities to succeed.”

Tammara Seabrook-Andersen, associate dean of experiential learning at USC Dornsife College of Letters and Arts mentioned, “Our collaboration with VSEDC and launching TESA underscores our commitment to inclusive growth and community empowerment. Together, we are building tomorrow’s successful business owners, today.”

TESA virtual curriculum in English starts on Mondays from February 19, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish classes begin on Tuesdays starting February 20, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This pattern will repeat with an additional cohort beginning in early October, establishing a bi-annual rhythm for these transformative workshops.

