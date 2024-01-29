Beach Cities Commercial Bank Partners with ‘My Own Case’ Initiative to Support Foster Youth in Orange County

Beach Cities Commercial Bank (BCCB) has partnered with ‘My Own Case’ – an initiative dedicated to transforming the lives of Orange County foster youth.

The ‘My Own Case’ initiative was developed to replace the impersonal and often degrading use of trash bags foster children use to carry belongings. The program provides foster children with personalized suitcases filled with essentials and uplifting messages, affirming the significance of each child.

“The ‘My Own Case’ mission resonates deeply with BCCB’s community values,” said BCCB president Jeffrey S. Redeker. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to support such a worthy and impactful cause.”

BCCB discovered the project when Redeker attended a ‘My Own Case’ presentation at the Laguna Beach Rotary. Moved by the project’s aim to provide dignity and hope to foster children, Redeker and his team at BCCB invited Debby Thrailkill, the founder of ‘My Own Case,’ to address BCCB’s staff at a company meeting in October. Thrailkill shared direct insight into the heart of the initiative, inspiring an outpouring of support and donations from the BCCB team.

Bri Alvarez, BCCB’s vice president of administration, personally undertook the task of selecting items for the suitcases, ensuring each was thoughtfully equipped with essentials. Her efforts resulted in the successful preparation of 10 suitcases, a testament to the bank’s steadfast commitment to community-focused philanthropy since its establishment.

Inspired by this collaboration, BCCB plans to extend its partnership with ‘My Own Case.’ The bank is dedicated to continuing its support in the coming year and is actively exploring ways to increase its involvement.

“With this beautiful program, we can maintain a commitment to making a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of foster children in Orange County,” said Alvarez, “reinforcing our core value of positively impacting the communities we serve.”