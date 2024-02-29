99 Cents Only Stores Holds Fundraising Event to Support Jenesse Center Inc.

The 99 Cents Only Stores announced a partnership with Jenesse Center Inc., a nationally recognized nonprofit domestic violence prevention and intervention organization, for a special event supporting victims of domestic violence.

The donation event took place Wednesday, February 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ladera Heights 99 Store on La Tijera Blvd. in Los Angeles. The collaboration focused on collecting donations of essential hygiene products, such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion and water.

“We are proud to support the Jenesse Center in raising donations for those seeking refuge from sexual violence, misconduct and abuse,” said Mike Simoncic, CEO, The 99 Cents Only Stores. “The 99 Cents Only Stores recognizes the importance of leveraging our resources for positive impact and using our platform to enact meaningful transformations in people’s lives. This partnership with the Jenesse Center underscores our dedication to supporting and empowering our communities.”

During the event, members of the community donated to the marked bin at the store’s entrance. Additionally, preassembled hygiene product baskets were available for purchase at registers. The 99 is proud to sustain this partnership, ensuring a steadfast dedication to social responsibility and community betterment.